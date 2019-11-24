Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis "Al" Adams. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Fresno Memorial Gardens 175 S Cornelia Ave Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Lewis "Al" Adams, Jr. died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1926, in Fresno to Lewis Adams, Sr. and Alma Albrecht Adams. He would always tell his children that he was "born in a strawberry patch." He graduated from Roosevelt High School on his 18th birthday and immediately joined the Navy. After basic training, he was stationed in the Pacific. Toward the end of World War II , his ship was hit by enemy fire. He and the rest of his fellow survivors were rescued after six weeks at sea in a lifeboat. He was awarded two "battle stars" for his service in the Asiatic Pacific and was discharged July, 1946. After leaving the Navy, Al studied Journalism at UCLA , and his roommates became lifelong friends. Al met Becky Miller in Fresno on Veterans Day, 1948. They were married in 1953 and began a 65-year adventure together. Al built sport boats for a few years and then went into the grocery business. While managing Food Banks in Sanger, Al enjoyed sharing stories with an up and coming high school player named Tom Flores about the team's prospects. Al was a lifelong Raider (and 49er) fan. Al purchased a grocery store in Fresno on the corner of East Lewis Avenue and North Thesta Street and named it "Lewis Food Market." He and Becky owned and ran the store for the next 25 years. It was a true family business with their sons Lewis and Curtis working after school, weekends and summers. The store was an icon in the neighborhood, and Al delivered groceries to elderly customers as well as several of the Fresno Fire Stations. Many of the neighborhood teens had their first job working at Lewis Food Market and had the opportunity to learn a strong work ethic under Al's mentorship. After selling the store to Sammy Hauter, Al continued to work part time at Lewis Food Market and Fresno Community Market until he was 91 years old. He truly loved being of service to his customers. The Fresno Fire Department held a retirement party for both Al and Becky and named them Honorary Fire Fighters for their service over the years. Al enjoyed a monthly poker game with several of the Fire Fighters for the rest of his life. Al's family and friends were always his first priority. Al and Becky enjoyed several cruises with their friends and made cross country road trips to visit family. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church as well as Edison Social Club, Fresno Trade Club, and The American Legion. At the frequent parties they hosted for their friends, you would always find him serving bar or playing "Boogie Woogie" on the piano. He also loved the many dogs and cats they adopted through the years including Toni, Blue, and Wolf to name a few. Al is predeceased by his wife Becky, and sister Donna. Al is survived by his son Lewis (Sarah), his son Curtis, and many nieces and nephews. Al will truly be missed by his sons, family and friends. A graveside service will be held at: Fresno Memorial Gardens 175 S Cornelia Ave, Fresno, CA 93706 Wednesday, December 4, at 11:00 AM Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 24, 2019

