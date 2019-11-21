Lila Sue Trukki

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lila Sue Trukki.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Reedley Cemetery Memorial Hall
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lila Sue Trukki of Reedley, California passed away on October 2, 2019 at the age of 70. Lila graduated from Reedley High School in 1966 and made progress toward earning an Associate's Degree in Accounting. An avid reader, Lila used her imagination and improvisation to take care of her children. Lila is survived by her daughters, Eileen Baker, Helena Trukki and Hannah Trukki, and her sisters Gail Owens and Marilyn Hagopjan. Lila's Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Reedley Cemetery Memorial Hall on November 22, 2019, at 10:30.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.