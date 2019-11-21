Lila Sue Trukki of Reedley, California passed away on October 2, 2019 at the age of 70. Lila graduated from Reedley High School in 1966 and made progress toward earning an Associate's Degree in Accounting. An avid reader, Lila used her imagination and improvisation to take care of her children. Lila is survived by her daughters, Eileen Baker, Helena Trukki and Hannah Trukki, and her sisters Gail Owens and Marilyn Hagopjan. Lila's Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Reedley Cemetery Memorial Hall on November 22, 2019, at 10:30.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 21, 2019