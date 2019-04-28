Lillian Alcantar 95 born to Tiburso and Reyna Saldate passed away at home surrounded by her family. Our loving Mama & grandmother will greatly be missed. Survived by her 7 girls MaryLou, Jeanne, Irene, Barbara, Patricia, Peggy, Cindy, 4 boys Max, David, Ernest Jr, Eddie. 81 grand children. Sister Frances Brothers Kenneth, Henry, Frankie. Precede in death by husband Ernest, granddaughter Christina, baby Ernestina; Siblings Jean, Stella, Tom, Ray, Jimmy, Louie, Johnny, and Butch. Our family thanks Sharon Simmons with optimal hospice care for their excellent service and beautician Kathy of 25 years to God be the Glory for caregiver daughters Patricia and Irene for their labor of Love. Mama and Grandma You Will Be In Our HEARTS FOREVER.