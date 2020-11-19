1/1
Lillian Hatch
1942 - 2020
Lillian Hatch
May 30, 1942 - November 7, 2020
Clovis, California - Lillian Hatch, age 78, of Clovis, California, passed away November 7, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1942 to Cleo and Zelma Nickel. She married Phillip Hatch on June 11, 1960 and they had two sons. Lil was a homemaker until 1972 when she began a long career in the Special Education Department at Fresno Unified School District. When she was able to retire in 2000, she enjoyed shopping, decorating, cooking and spending time with family and friends, including her little Yorkie, Cooper. Lil was full of love, kindness and grace and always put her family first. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Marla Carr. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Phil Hatch, her sons Keith Hatch, Todd Hatch and wife Jennifer, brother Don Nickel and wife Marianna, brother-in-law Dana Carr, sisters-in-law Beverly Carr and Mariann Klomp, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank Hinds Hospice for their compassionate care in her last days. Due to corona virus, private family service will be held November 24, 2020 at The Belmont Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to Boice Funeral Home in Clovis, California.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Service
The Belmont Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Boice Funeral Home
308 Pollasky Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
5592994372
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
November 18, 2020
Oh, how we miss our sweet Peep Lil! While she was always smiling, Lil sparkled whenever she spoke about her wonderful family - from Phil right down to little Cooper. Gentle hugs to all of you as you gather to share your special memories of Lillian.
Pam Chester
Friend
