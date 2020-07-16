Lily was born to Taizo and Shinako Kuwabara in Sacramento CA. Family was always her priority throughout her long, full life of 94 years. Her family, with seven children, owned a chicken hatchery. In her early years, Lily performed "Odori"(Japanese traditional dance) and even danced at the Calif State Fair. As WWII escalated, she and her family were sent to Pinedale Assembly Center and then to Poston II Internment Camp in Arizona, where she graduated high school in 1944. Lily left camp to attend Deaconess Nursing School in St. Louis,MO and received her RN degree in 1947. After the war she returned to Sacto and worked for Sutter Hospital, when she met the love of her life, Willy Suda. They married, started a family and built a beautiful home in Fresno, a dream come true! They owned and directed Fresno Clinical Lab and other labs in the Central Valley.Lily was a past president of the Fresno Buddhist Women's Assoc. She was a fabulous cook who loved to entertain. They hosted many celebrations including two weddings at their home. They were Lifetime members of Belmont Country Club and played golf with their friends all around the world. They celebrated 66 happy years of marriage until Willy's passing in 2015. Lily was a wonderful mother to Kathleen Suda (Wayne Cederquist), Patricia Suda Merrikh (Rami), Laura Sato (Kreyne) and Richard Suda, M.D.(Jeru). She was an inspiration to her 9 grandchildren Robert, Keith, Karen, Leah, Brooke, Russell, Kirk, Jarrod, Nolan and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Machi Kuwabara of Sacto. We will never forget her smart wit, gentle demeanor, strong will and beautiful smile! The family will have a private burial and a celebration of life at a later date. Remembrances may be sent to the Fresno Buddhist Temple, 2690 E.Alluvial, Fresno CA 93720.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store