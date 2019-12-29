Passed peacefully Dec 18th & reunited w/ husb Kin, dau Shirley Chu & son Tom. Lived a full & healthy life w/core values of simplicity & respect. Surv chldn John & Valerie, Henry & Janell, June & Rick King, Rose & Steve Stockwell, 5 gch, 7 great gch. Loved gardening, cooking, travel, exercise clss, mahjong, friends. Most proud as active memb of Chong Sen Benev Assn; 1 of 4 founding "mothers" of Ladies Aux Club; srvd as Pres through its 40+ yrs. Visitation: Sun, Jan 5th 1-5pm. Funeral: Mon, Jan 6th 10am. Stephens & Bean.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 29, 2019