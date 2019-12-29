Linda Chan Gong

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Chan Gong.
Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Obituary
Send Flowers

Passed peacefully Dec 18th & reunited w/ husb Kin, dau Shirley Chu & son Tom. Lived a full & healthy life w/core values of simplicity & respect. Surv chldn John & Valerie, Henry & Janell, June & Rick King, Rose & Steve Stockwell, 5 gch, 7 great gch. Loved gardening, cooking, travel, exercise clss, mahjong, friends. Most proud as active memb of Chong Sen Benev Assn; 1 of 4 founding "mothers" of Ladies Aux Club; srvd as Pres through its 40+ yrs. Visitation: Sun, Jan 5th 1-5pm. Funeral: Mon, Jan 6th 10am. Stephens & Bean.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.