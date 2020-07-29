Linda Diane Sciaqua born July 13, 1947, passed away July 14, 2020 at the age of 73. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Margarette Scheidt. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Linda graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1965 and attended Fresno City College where she obtained her AA Degree and became a very respected paralegal in the Fresno community for many years, retiring from McCormick Barstow. Growing up Linda and her family spent every summer at Bass Lake where she made lifelong friendships. She always reminisced about those summers being the best of times. Bass Lake and boating continued to be a passion for Linda and Byron following getting married, along with ski trips to Tahoe and traveling to Hawaii. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Byron Sciaqua, to whom she was married for 51 years, her son Nick Sciaqua and wife, Jennifer, and three grandchildren, Kimberly, Madison and Riley, whom she adored. Her sister, Janet Kearney, and brother-in-law Victor Kearney, sister-in-law, Toni Sciaqua Ginsburg, and nieces, Michelle Kearney Weber, Brooke Kearney Adams, Jenny Sciaqua, and their spouses. Linda was a very kind and tender hearted woman with an affinity for animals having at least a dog or cat on her lap at all times. She will be deeply missed. A grave side service, only, will be held via Chapel of the Light. In lieu of flowers, please send any remembrances in Linda's name to either Valley Children's Hospital or the SPCA.

