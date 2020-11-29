Linda Fairchild

June 7, 1949 - November 17, 2020

Fresno, California - Linda Gail Fairchild loved to be called "Nana" by her grandkids, departed her loving family, and joined her Heavenly Father on November 17th, 2020.

Linda was born in Delano on June 7th, 1949, to Donald and Mildred Boyd. Linda grew up with her younger siblings Donna and Donnie, attended school in Mendota, Tranquility, and graduated from Kerman High School in 1968. On June 14th, 1968, she married Donald Fairchild after meeting on a blind date at the Raisin City Drag Races.

Linda was a real-estate agent by profession, but her true calling was a devoted wife, loving mother, and beloved grandmother.

Linda lived her life by Luke 10:27, "You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself." Her faith and love for the Lord led her as she walked through this life.

Linda loved to fish, camp, and cook. She loved to experiment with the latest cooking gadgets and bake zucchini bread and peanut butter cookies.

On November 17th, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer, she was reunited with her Heavenly Father with her family by her side.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Don Boyd Jr., and nephews Donald Boyd III and Dennis Nale.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Donald Fairchild, sister Donna Boyd, her son Troy Fairchild and wife Melissa, daughter Michele Pacheco and husband Gordon, grandchildren Troy, Katelyn, Jacob, Tyler, Taylor, Tanner, and Trent, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service and reception will be held at the Student Center Building at Cross City Church on December 3rd at 2 pm. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hinds Hospice can be made in Linda Fairchild's name.





