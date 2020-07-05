1/1
Linda Fay (Snapp) Dunn
1940 - 2020
Linda Fay (Snapp) Dunn of Fresno, California, died peacefully on June 27, 2020, at the age of 80 years. Preceded in death by her parents Bertram and Ruth Snapp and brother Howard Snapp, Linda was born in Fresno, California, on January 4, 1940. She graduated from Madera Union High School and attended Fresno State, graduating with a degree in education. She taught students with disabilities and worked as a resource specialist with Visalia Unified School District for over thirty years. Linda met her husband Ken Dunn on a blind date, and their whirlwind romance lasted more than fifty-five years. They were a dynamic duo and stars on the dancefloor. Together they raised three children, frequently entertained friends with their gourmet talents, and traveled the world with Jerry and Judy (Dunn) MacDonald. When they retired, they left Visalia and relocated to Cambria, California, where they lived for nearly twenty years. Linda spent a lifetime dedicated to the service of others. She was involved, often in leadership roles, with Junior League, Assistance League, AAUW, Allied Arts Association: Cambria Center for the Arts, Community Emergency Response Team, Cambria Garden Club, and many more. Linda is survived by her husband Kenneth and their three children, daughter Heather Dunn Carlton of Sacramento, Whitney Dunn of San Jose, and Katherine (Dunn) McGowan of Fresno. Known as Nona, she leaves behind six grandchildren, Haley Carlton, Bradley Carlton, Jakob Dunn, Aidan McGowan, Aubrey McGowan, and Griffin McGowan. In celebration of Linda's life contributions may be made to the following: Allied Arts Association Gallery at Cambria Center for the Arts: http://cambriacenterforthearts.org/donations/ Reading Heart https://www.readingheart.org/donate.php

Published in Fresno Bee from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
Thank you for posting the lovely tribute to Linda. I am so sorry for your loss. I had the opportunity of seeing Linda through her knee surgery and more. When Linda and Ken moved away from Cambria, I missed them greatly. I liked how Linda always had matching cute shoes with her purses. I enjoyed her gentle sometimes sarcastic wit. She will be missed greatly, but a life well lived!
Sheri Baldwin
Friend
July 4, 2020
Katie. Whitney, and Heather - so sorry for your loss. My condolences to you and the rest of the family. My thoughts are with you.
John Ikerd
Friend
July 3, 2020
It was such a pleasure working with Linda at Royal Oaks. She was a lovely lady and such an outspoken advocate for children. Linda was a credit to her profession and a friend to everyone.
Our prayers are with the Dunn family.
Charlene Bree
Friend
July 3, 2020
Linda was my coworker for about 20 yrs. at our Royal Oaks School, great person and always wiling l to help in anyway? We lost another great person! My condolences to her family, but Iam sure you guys have plenty of memories of Linda! I looked forward every year to her X-mas store she had here in Visalia! She loved traveling and would always surprise us with new Xmas items from different parts of the World!
Cece Gonzales Royal Oaks, Sp. Ed Class
Coworker
July 2, 2020
To the Dunn family, Im so sad to hear of the passing of your Amazing Mother! She was a Classy Lady, and I always enjoy the times she came into see Don for her hair! Please know that Im praying for all of you during this difficult time! Much Love, Maria Scalia Gerhold❤
Maria Scalia Gerhold
Friend
July 2, 2020
Heather, Whitney, and Katie. We had some wonderful experiences with your mom and dad. Can still remember going to the Hollywood Bowl with them to see Tony Bennett. Your mom was a wonderful person and a great caring teacher. I still remember seeing her paintings in their house in Cambria. She was very talented.
We will miss her. Our thoughts and prayers go out to your and your families. Tom and Ordonna Link
Tom & Ordonna Link
Friend
July 2, 2020
This is a wonderful remembrance of Linda. My deepest condolences.
Amy Rowden
Friend
July 2, 2020
Very sad to hear this.
John Hope
John Hope
Family
July 1, 2020
I was so, so sad to hear about my friend Linda. She was a joy to work with. Always so positive and great with the kids. I remember several fun parties at her house. She will not be forgotten ❤
Marsha Maaske
Friend
July 1, 2020
Linda was a great person. I knew her while working at VUSD as Secretary in Special Education Department. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
RoseMarie Torres
Friend
