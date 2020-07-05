Linda Fay (Snapp) Dunn of Fresno, California, died peacefully on June 27, 2020, at the age of 80 years. Preceded in death by her parents Bertram and Ruth Snapp and brother Howard Snapp, Linda was born in Fresno, California, on January 4, 1940. She graduated from Madera Union High School and attended Fresno State, graduating with a degree in education. She taught students with disabilities and worked as a resource specialist with Visalia Unified School District for over thirty years. Linda met her husband Ken Dunn on a blind date, and their whirlwind romance lasted more than fifty-five years. They were a dynamic duo and stars on the dancefloor. Together they raised three children, frequently entertained friends with their gourmet talents, and traveled the world with Jerry and Judy (Dunn) MacDonald. When they retired, they left Visalia and relocated to Cambria, California, where they lived for nearly twenty years. Linda spent a lifetime dedicated to the service of others. She was involved, often in leadership roles, with Junior League, Assistance League, AAUW, Allied Arts Association: Cambria Center for the Arts, Community Emergency Response Team, Cambria Garden Club, and many more. Linda is survived by her husband Kenneth and their three children, daughter Heather Dunn Carlton of Sacramento, Whitney Dunn of San Jose, and Katherine (Dunn) McGowan of Fresno. Known as Nona, she leaves behind six grandchildren, Haley Carlton, Bradley Carlton, Jakob Dunn, Aidan McGowan, Aubrey McGowan, and Griffin McGowan. In celebration of Linda's life contributions may be made to the following: Allied Arts Association Gallery at Cambria Center for the Arts: http://cambriacenterforthearts.org/donations/ Reading Heart https://www.readingheart.org/donate.php

