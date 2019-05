Linda is survived by her husband Norman Wiens, son Jeff and wife Jodie, son Kevin and wife Shelley and six grandchildren, Bethanie, Brooke, Erik, Andrew, Kyle, and Kendra. A celebration of life will take place on June 1, 2019 at 11:00AM at Mountain View Church, 3600 N. Fowler Ave in Fresno, CA.

Linda Joy (Luther) Wiens, 74, passed away May 13, 2019 surrounded by her family.