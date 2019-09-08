Linda Lomier (1954 - 2019)
Service Information
WALLIN FUNERAL HOMES
1524 9TH ST
Sanger, CA
93657-3125
(559)-875-6555
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Sanger Cemetery
568 S. Rainbow Ave
Sanger, CA
Obituary
The heartbroken family of Linda Lomier sadly announces her passing on Sat., Aug. 31. She put up a short but brave fight against a very aggressive leukemia. Waiting in heaven is youngest brother, Scott Lomier; her father, Richard Lomier, and uncle, Danny Rouit. She is survived by her long-time companion, Billy Bauer; sisters, Pam Bruno (& husband Nick) & Melanie Lomier; brother, Rick Lomier (& wife Michelle); sister-in-law, Wendy Lomier; nieces & nephews Nicholas Bruno, Rocky Bruno, Amanda Blankenship (& Robert), Josh Lomier (& Cari), Alyssa Lomier, Dillon Lomier & Christie Lomier; along with their children. Linda was the back-bone of the family & had a heart over-flowing with love for everyone, animals and people alike. A gravesite memorial will be held at Sanger Cemetery, 568 S. Rainbow Ave., Sanger, on Mon., Sept. 9, 1:00 p.m. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 8, 2019
