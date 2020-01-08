Ling Sul Mah passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. She was born in Canton, China in 1930. Ling attended Edison High School and graduated from California State University at Fresno in 1952. She taught middle school in the Bay Area until 1972, when she returned to Fresno to care for her parents. She was a much-loved teacher of English and music for over 27 years. She helped many people find their voice and their joy in music: volunteering to direct musical events at Saint Genevieve's Catholic Church, or leading elderly patients in song at Horizon Health & Subacute Center. After Susan and Arthur passed, she cared for her two eldest brothers, Walter and Bob, who had run the Lightning Records company. Ling was preceded in death by siblings Walter, Robert (Bob), Helen, Geraldine, Glenn, Kai Ho, Daniel, and aunt Lois. She is survived by siblings Git Sue, Mayme, Dennis, and Carson, as well as a great number of nieces, nephews, and members of the extended Mah family. Her ashes will be interred at a new rose garden at the Chapel of the Light in April. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Ling Mah Scholarship Fund for Edison High graduates. A celebration of her life will be held on January 19th, 2020 at New City Chinese Cuisine at 2 PM. To RSVP or inquire about scholarship information, please contact [email protected] .