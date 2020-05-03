Lisa was born in Denver, CO. Her parents, Judy and Dr. Leonard Thompson, along with her brothers, Greg and Deron, moved to Fresno in 1965. She attended Bullard High and FSU. Lisa met her husband, Keith Morgan in Fresno and they married in 1987. Lisa was loving wife and a devoted mother to their two children, Jessica and Michael. She loved home design, gardening, and caring for their dog, Monty, who was devoted to her. They lived in the Bay Area and moved to Las Vegas in 2016. We were so fortunate to have such a sweet and beautiful daughter, wife, and mother who will forever be in our hearts. Lisa is preceded in death by her brother, Greg Thompson and her father, Dr. Leonard Thompson. She is survived by her husband, Keith, their children, Jessica and Michael Morgan, her mother and stepfather, Judy and Hal Borushok, brother, Deron Thompson (Tamara), half brother, Ryan Thompson, step sisters, Julie Bryant (Steve) and Suzanne Molinelli (Stephen), and her many nieces and nephews.

