Our beloved Lisa Marie Thompson entered the eternal life on August 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Elmore Thompson and is survived by her loving family; mother Priscilla and stepfather John Troxel, brother Kris Thompson and half-brother Michael Reynolds. Lisa was born on April 23, 1966, in Glenwood Springs, CO and attended high school in Fresno, CA. Lisa graduated from Fresno State with a Bachelor's of Arts in Fashion Merchandising. Lisa became an advocate for cancer survivors after her mother's battle with breast cancer introduced her to the Susan G. Komen organization where she worked as Race Coordinator/Mission Advocate. For 20 years, Lisa devoted her life to the cause by supporting survivors and their families through continuous promotion and fundraising for breast cancer research. Visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Lisle Funeral Home, 1605 L Street, Fresno, CA, corner of L Street and Calaveras. Flowers may be sent to this address in care of Lisa Thompson; charitable donations may be sent to the Cat House on the Kings. Celebration of life service will be at 10:00am at New Hope Community Church, 4620 E. Nees Ave. Clovis, CA, on Nees Ave. east of Clovis Ave. Graveside services will be private.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 14, 2019