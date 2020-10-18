Lloyd R. Fruth
December 21, 1919 - October 3, 2020
Fresno, California - Lloyd R. passed away on October 3, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at Oakmont of Fresno. Lloyd was 100 years old.
Lloyd was born on December 21, 1919 in Napoleon, Ohio to Freada (Yetter) and Edward Fruth. He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Kathryn (Dehnke), his son-in-law Robert Kruse and brother, Virgil and wife Jeanie of Houston, Texas and brother Melvin Fruth of Key West, Florida. Lloyd's youngest brother, Larry Fruth and wife Barbara (Norden) of Bowling Green, Ohio survives along with sister-in-law, Marshann (Snyder) Fruth of Sun City, Florida.
Lloyd also leaves behind his loving son Michael Fruth, wife Karen (Suess) of Oakhurst, California, and loving daughter Debra (Fruth/Kruse) Butcher and husband Ivan of Fresno, California. Lloyd has four grandchildren, Caroline Fruth and husband Jason Fitzwater of Mariposa, California; Gretchen(Fruth) Schumaker and husband Nick of Fairfax Virginia; and Timothy Kruse and wife Lisa of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, Rebecca (Kruse) Bradley and her husband Jerrod of Clovis, California. Lloyd has three great grandchildren, Kendall and Hannah Bradley and Theodore Kruse.
Lloyd served during World War II in the Coast Guard as a head cook. After the war, the couple returned to Napoleon and worked in the restaurant business. They owned and operated the Riverside Grill and the Palmer House restaurants for many years in the 1950s and 1960s.
Lloyd was also employed by the Kroger Company in Toledo, Ohio for 33 years. Lloyd loved baseball and coaching Little League and Pony League teams in Napoleon for over 30 years.
In 1986, Lloyd and Kathryn relocated to Fresno California to be near their children and grandchildren. Lloyd began another career with Century 21 for several years. Lloyd loved to help people.
Lloyd was a very positive man and always told his family and friends he never had a bad day. He love the Lord and his family very much. His smile and encouragement will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Campus Bible Church, 4710 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, CA 93726. A memorial service is being planned for the immediate family for November 7, 2020 at the Campus Bible Church / Palm Campus.