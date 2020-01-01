Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Vahlstrom. View Sign Service Information Boice Funeral Home 308 Pollasky Ave Clovis , CA 93612 (559)-299-4372 Viewing 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Boice Funeral Home 308 Pollasky Ave Clovis , CA 93612 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Clovis Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Lloyd Vahlstrom's dearest wish was fulfilled Christmas night, when he finally beheld the Lord Jesus Christ in all His glory. Born to hardworking immigrants Gus and Hanna Vahlstrom, Lloyd was the youngest of six sons. Living on their Selma farm was hard work, but it still was a highlight in Lloyd's humorous storytelling. Lloyd was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1943, serving as engineer and top-turret gunner on B-17 bombers and mechanic on B-29 bombers. "Swede" never forgot his serial number, nor his crewmates. Lloyd obtained a bachelor's degree in education from Reedley College and Fresno State College and began a fruitful, 35-year career teaching 5th and 6th grades at Del Mar and Slater schools. At Reedley he met Eleanor Quesinberry, and they married February 4, 1949, at Kingsburg Covenant Church. They became parents of a daughter and two sons, and enjoyed 66 years as a team "for better or worse." Welcoming and learning from others was one of the chief joys of Lloyd's life. His curiosity never gave out, and his infectious joy and humor always made learning fun, inside and outside the classroom. Most importantly, Lloyd loved God. His commitment to know and serve his Lord Jesus was evident in his kindness and wisdom as a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, neighbor, co-worker, patient, and friend. He and Eleanor cherished the Scriptures, prayed faithfully, and were pillars in Fresno First Covenant Church for five decades, always seeking opportunities to love others in the name of Jesus. After 55 years in the same Fresno home, in 2006 Lloyd and Eleanor moved to Covenant Living in Turlock, California. Lloyd was preceded in death by Eleanor; his parents; brothers Carl, Ernest, Wallace, Ralph, and John; and grandson Matthew Vahlstrom. He is survived by his children and spouses Joan Petty (Lonnie); Thomas Vahlstrom (Carolyn); Timothy Vahlstrom (Diana); seven grandchildren and their families, including 23 great-grandchildren. Countless others will also miss Lloyd's kind and comforting presence. But he never stopped sharing his certainty that through faith in Jesus, they could all meet again in heaven - forever! Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Boice Funeral Home in Clovis. A graveside service at Clovis Cemetery is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. In lieu of flowers, please give memorial gifts to Fresno First Covenant Church or the Benevolent Care Fund at Covenant Living of Turlock. "Swede" never forgot his serial number, nor his crewmates. Lloyd obtained a bachelor's degree in education from Reedley College and Fresno State College and began a fruitful, 35-year career teaching 5th and 6th grades at Del Mar and Slater schools. At Reedley he met Eleanor Quesinberry, and they married February 4, 1949, at Kingsburg Covenant Church. They became parents of a daughter and two sons, and enjoyed 66 years as a team "for better or worse." Welcoming and learning from others was one of the chief joys of Lloyd's life. His curiosity never gave out, and his infectious joy and humor always made learning fun, inside and outside the classroom. Most importantly, Lloyd loved God. His commitment to know and serve his Lord Jesus was evident in his kindness and wisdom as a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, neighbor, co-worker, patient, and friend. He and Eleanor cherished the Scriptures, prayed faithfully, and were pillars in Fresno First Covenant Church for five decades, always seeking opportunities to love others in the name of Jesus. After 55 years in the same Fresno home, in 2006 Lloyd and Eleanor moved to Covenant Living in Turlock, California. Lloyd was preceded in death by Eleanor; his parents; brothers Carl, Ernest, Wallace, Ralph, and John; and grandson Matthew Vahlstrom. He is survived by his children and spouses Joan Petty (Lonnie); Thomas Vahlstrom (Carolyn); Timothy Vahlstrom (Diana); seven grandchildren and their families, including 23 great-grandchildren. Countless others will also miss Lloyd's kind and comforting presence. But he never stopped sharing his certainty that through faith in Jesus, they could all meet again in heaven - forever! Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Boice Funeral Home in Clovis. A graveside service at Clovis Cemetery is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. In lieu of flowers, please give memorial gifts to Fresno First Covenant Church or the Benevolent Care Fund at Covenant Living of Turlock. Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 1, 2020

