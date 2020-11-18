1/
Lois Geiger Holmes
Lois Geiger Holmes
November 11, 2020
Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Lois G. Holmes died on November 11, 2020. She was a resident of Fresno from January 1990 to December, 2015. She was a member of the First Congregational Church ( the Big Red Church ) and sang in its choir for several years. She also sang in the Community Chorus and supported several music groups including the Fresno Philharmonic and the Lyric Opera of Fresno. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth of Chicago, IL, William of Bellevue, WA and Robert of Winston-Salem, NC.
Daughter Nancy preceded Lois in death in 1979 at age 23. Her husband, Bill, died in 2005. Sister Jane Knox was still Lois' neighbor at Bermuda Village in Advance, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.twincitycremations.com


Published in & from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
