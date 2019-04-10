Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Hickok. View Sign

In Loving Memory of Lois Elizabeth (Gardner) Hickok. Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma. Lois entered into the loving arms of our savior Jesus Christ on April 4, 2019, at the age of 91. She was preceded by her loving husband of over 57 years, Glenn Hickok. She was wonderfully devoted to her two beloved sons, Gary and Ron (Kim), both of Fresno. Lois was a loving Grandma to her three granddaughters, Suesie (Hornor), Katie (Walters), and Madie (Blaize), along with being a beloved aunt. She also adored (and spoiled!) her great grandbabies, Loghan, Isabelle, Penelope, Welsey and June Elizabeth. Her family all benefited from her world famous waffles and grilled cheese and very serious UNO games. No one could make a better pork chop than Lois. She even made salads delicious! She believed very strongly her grandchildren should eat at least 7 full meals a day. And she loved to laugh. Lois was born in Atwood, Oklahoma August 4, 1927. The oldest of three children, she has always been extremely close to her brother Dennis Gardner and especially her sister Mary Cline, who she has lived right next door to for many years. Her father, a farmer, was Odell Gardner and her mother was Iva Iola (Jumper) Gardner. In 1936, after the death of her grandmother Anna Gardner, the family moved to Fresno, California where other family members had moved. Lois Hickok grew up in a strong Christian family. Her parents were active in the local First Southern Baptist Church in Fresno. She is the last charter member of that church. She will be missed here on earth, but we know she has made it home to be with Jesus and with her beloved husband. Memorial services will be held at Lyle Funeral Home at 11:30am Friday April 12th. In Loving Memory of Lois Elizabeth (Gardner) Hickok. Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma. Lois entered into the loving arms of our savior Jesus Christ on April 4, 2019, at the age of 91. She was preceded by her loving husband of over 57 years, Glenn Hickok. She was wonderfully devoted to her two beloved sons, Gary and Ron (Kim), both of Fresno. Lois was a loving Grandma to her three granddaughters, Suesie (Hornor), Katie (Walters), and Madie (Blaize), along with being a beloved aunt. She also adored (and spoiled!) her great grandbabies, Loghan, Isabelle, Penelope, Welsey and June Elizabeth. Her family all benefited from her world famous waffles and grilled cheese and very serious UNO games. No one could make a better pork chop than Lois. She even made salads delicious! She believed very strongly her grandchildren should eat at least 7 full meals a day. And she loved to laugh. Lois was born in Atwood, Oklahoma August 4, 1927. The oldest of three children, she has always been extremely close to her brother Dennis Gardner and especially her sister Mary Cline, who she has lived right next door to for many years. Her father, a farmer, was Odell Gardner and her mother was Iva Iola (Jumper) Gardner. In 1936, after the death of her grandmother Anna Gardner, the family moved to Fresno, California where other family members had moved. Lois Hickok grew up in a strong Christian family. Her parents were active in the local First Southern Baptist Church in Fresno. She is the last charter member of that church. She will be missed here on earth, but we know she has made it home to be with Jesus and with her beloved husband. Memorial services will be held at Lyle Funeral Home at 11:30am Friday April 12th. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Lisle Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close