Lois Ihde

December 26, 1923 - October 21, 2020

Fresno, California - Our beautiful "Mom," as most referred to her as, including her husband of 77 years, Lois Pauline Ihde passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Lois was born December 26th, 1923 in Girard, Kansas. She was the proud daughter of Benjamin and Mildred Swaffar, the 2nd of 4 children. As a young child, the family moved to Los Angeles, California. Growing up Lois was extremely athletic and told many stories of her years playing "all" the sports, in particular, softball, going to the skating rink, and the show. She loved going to the ocean in Redondo Beach. She told countless stories of her and her father going to 'The Pike' in Long Beach.

She married her high school sweetheart Floyd Ihde on August 31st, 1943. They later moved to Central Valley, and in 1952 settled in Easton to raise their 5 children on 40 acres where they have lived ever since. Lois was a city girl who then adjusted to country life. She was an extremely hard working agricultural pioneer woman who dedicated her life to her children. Playing the card game "Spike and Malice" with family was one of her favorite past times. She loved going to "town" and would shop for anybody and everybody in the family from the mall opening to past closing time. Lois was a night owl who loved having company over at any hour and would stay up to watch the late night shows, "Jay Leno's" as she referred to it. The family has been so fortunate with her years of unconditional love, patience, kindness, unbounding generosity, wisdom and unrelenting dedication to her family. Lois was a proud wife of a WWII Air Force Veteran and dedicated countless years and hours to honor the Veterans of Foreign Wars In Easton. She was District President and local Easton Ladies Auxiliary President, VFW and recruited friends and family members tirelessly to join. She later joined VFW Post 5057.

Lois had a knack for storytelling whether it be on the phone or in person with an impeccable and detailed memory. She bragged about her family to anyone and everyone she met, even the smallest accomplishments were huge in her eyes. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and "Aunt Moe." She loved being a mother and treated her grandchildren as her own. She opened her home and her heart to nieces and nephews to live with her throughout her life and stood by her family indefinitely. She devoted her life to her family and her happiest moments were being surrounded by them and loved ones. She gave selflessly, anything and everything she had to all.

We will miss her gentle touch, words of love and adoration, holding her hand, and countless acts of kindness and generosity. She will forever be missed for her presence of unconditional and immeasurable love. She leaves behind a legacy of immense love. We love you and will forever miss you.

She is survived by her husband of 77 years, Floyd Ihde, her daughter Susan and son-in-law Tim Martin, her daughter Winnie and son-in-law Keith Hughes, her daughter Linda Dean, her grandchildren, Brittany and Joe, Jennifer and Sean, Keri and Colin, Stephanie, Kristi, Ryan and Wanna, Brett and Stephanie, Brandon, and Nichole. Her "darling" great-grandchildren, Emery, Nickolas, Autumn, Logan, Gavin, McKenna, Rory, Tristyn, Ava, Kylan, Henry, William, Alora, and Zayden.

Preceded in death by daughter Teresa "Georgie" Ihde, son-in-law Scott Dean, son James "Buzz," Ihde and daughter-in-law Sherry Thomas.

Services for Lois will be held on Friday, October 30th at 10:00 am in Easton at the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Please send any donations in her honor to any Veteran Organization or the Childrens Hospital.





