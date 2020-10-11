1/1
Lois Layne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Layne
September 20, 2020
Fresno, California - In Loving Memory of MRS. LOIS ALINE LAYNE
Mrs. Lois Aline Layne, daughter of the late Carl Cackler and Aline Edwards Cackler was born July 8, 1930 in Hanford, CA. She attended public school in Hanford and was a graduate of Woodbury College. At an early age she expressed her interest in fashion merchandising and worked at several department stores, including Rhodes and Weinstocks.
She was married to the love of her life Allen Layne in February of 1953 for 67 wonderful years. He was a very devoted and caring husband. They were blessed with three children, Mark, Chris, and Cheryl.
Lois was active for many years in the Sweet Adelines singing group, where she traveled and performed in front of large audiences. She also belonged to a bowling team with her college friends where they played each week at Cedar Lanes. Lois' competitive spirit came out in her weekly visits to the Bridge Club. Her true love was traveling with Allen to various destinations around the globe. Together they took over 30 cruises to Mexico, the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe.
As a result of her kind heart and independent personality, she was loved by many. Lois was a strong supporter of the Humane Society and the Central California Food Bank. She quietly departed this life Sunday, September 20, 2020 in her home surrounded by her husband and daughter.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Mark Layne and Raj Sodhi-Layne of Fresno, CA, Chris Layne and Meghan Layne of Largo, FL, and Cheryl Savio and Jack Savio of Long Beach, CA; six grandchildren, one great grandchild; brother, Russ Cackler and his wife Joan Cackler of Folsom, CA; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
475 North Broadway
Fresno, CA 93701
5592332101
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved