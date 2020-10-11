Lois Layne

September 20, 2020

Fresno, California - In Loving Memory of MRS. LOIS ALINE LAYNE

Mrs. Lois Aline Layne, daughter of the late Carl Cackler and Aline Edwards Cackler was born July 8, 1930 in Hanford, CA. She attended public school in Hanford and was a graduate of Woodbury College. At an early age she expressed her interest in fashion merchandising and worked at several department stores, including Rhodes and Weinstocks.

She was married to the love of her life Allen Layne in February of 1953 for 67 wonderful years. He was a very devoted and caring husband. They were blessed with three children, Mark, Chris, and Cheryl.

Lois was active for many years in the Sweet Adelines singing group, where she traveled and performed in front of large audiences. She also belonged to a bowling team with her college friends where they played each week at Cedar Lanes. Lois' competitive spirit came out in her weekly visits to the Bridge Club. Her true love was traveling with Allen to various destinations around the globe. Together they took over 30 cruises to Mexico, the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe.

As a result of her kind heart and independent personality, she was loved by many. Lois was a strong supporter of the Humane Society and the Central California Food Bank. She quietly departed this life Sunday, September 20, 2020 in her home surrounded by her husband and daughter.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Mark Layne and Raj Sodhi-Layne of Fresno, CA, Chris Layne and Meghan Layne of Largo, FL, and Cheryl Savio and Jack Savio of Long Beach, CA; six grandchildren, one great grandchild; brother, Russ Cackler and his wife Joan Cackler of Folsom, CA; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.





