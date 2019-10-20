Lois Lenore (Norrie) Vandrick of Fresno died peacefully earlier this month. Norrie was born in Penticton, B.C., Canada. She grew up in Vancouver and in Kelowna, B.C., and graduated from the University of British Columbia. In 1948, she married John Adler Vandrick, a medical student. In 1952, they went to India as missionaries, working there in medicine and education for ten years. In 1965, they moved to Michigan, where Norrie earned a master's degree at Eastern Michigan University, and taught children with emotional disabilities. In 1978, they moved to Fresno, where John worked at the Fresno State University Health Center and Norrie taught. They were very involved with family and friends. They were also active in their churches in Michigan and Fresno. Norrie especially enjoyed and made good friends at the Bible Study Group at First Baptist Church in Fresno. Norrie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and teacher. She was loving, kind, thoughtful, vivacious, caring, and giving. She was also interested in national and world affairs. She had a great sense of humor. She was always positive, even in the face of her declining health these past few years. Her legacy of love lives on. Norrie was predeceased by her parents (Alvah and Fleta), four of her siblings (Kay, Bill, Lorne, and Don), and her beloved husband of 55 years, Dr. John Vandrick. She is survived by her sister Midge, her brother Mickey, her children Stephanie (Jahan), Ken (Marilyn), Ian (Joyce), and Paul (Susan), eight grandchildren (Mariam, Eric, Allison, Jessica, Chiara, Priya, Giselle, and Sally), and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Those who wish to do so may donate to a in Norrie Vandrick's memory.

Lois Lenore Vandrick - 1926-2019