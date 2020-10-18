1/1
Lora Losorwith
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lora Losorwith
November 30, 1922 - April 22, 2020
Fresno, California - On Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020, Lora Maxine (Greene) Losorwith, peacefully passed away at the age of 97. Lora was born on November 30th, 1922 in Dinuba, California to Edward and Louelle Greene. She pursued a career in cosmetology as a hair stylist. During that time, she met Tom Losorwith and in 1946 they married. Together they opened Arrow Air Conditioning in 1955.
Lora enjoyed going to the races and had a passion for playing Bingo. She was very lucky and often referred to as the "Bingo Queen" by everyone who knew her. Lora was an avid golfer and loved going to the casino where both her and Tom often came home winners. She is known for her quick wit, infectious laugh and loved getting together with family and friends.
Lora was preceded in death by her husband, two brothers, Sam and Bill Greene and sister Madge Madison. She is survived by her two children Janelle Roberts-Stahl (Chuck Mart) of Fresno, Scott Losorwith (Dorothy Engler-Losorwith) of Fresno, grandson Jason Mathew Roberts (Ligia Roberts), and great granddaughter Maricela Roberts. Services to be held privately at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lisle Funeral Home
1605 L Street
Fresno, CA 93721
5592660666
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved