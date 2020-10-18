Lora Losorwith

November 30, 1922 - April 22, 2020

Fresno, California - On Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020, Lora Maxine (Greene) Losorwith, peacefully passed away at the age of 97. Lora was born on November 30th, 1922 in Dinuba, California to Edward and Louelle Greene. She pursued a career in cosmetology as a hair stylist. During that time, she met Tom Losorwith and in 1946 they married. Together they opened Arrow Air Conditioning in 1955.

Lora enjoyed going to the races and had a passion for playing Bingo. She was very lucky and often referred to as the "Bingo Queen" by everyone who knew her. Lora was an avid golfer and loved going to the casino where both her and Tom often came home winners. She is known for her quick wit, infectious laugh and loved getting together with family and friends.

Lora was preceded in death by her husband, two brothers, Sam and Bill Greene and sister Madge Madison. She is survived by her two children Janelle Roberts-Stahl (Chuck Mart) of Fresno, Scott Losorwith (Dorothy Engler-Losorwith) of Fresno, grandson Jason Mathew Roberts (Ligia Roberts), and great granddaughter Maricela Roberts. Services to be held privately at a later date.





