1/1
Lorene "Lori" Negrete
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorene "Lori" Negrete
July 25, 1963 - November 25, 2020
Fresno, California - Lorene "Lori" May Negrete, born in Fowler, California on July 25, 1963 and passed in Del Rey, California on November 25, 2020.
Lori was the daughter of Jess and Dolores Negrete, sister to Jess and wife Susan, sister to Jeff and wife Lisa, and beloved aunt to Kyle, Carlie, and Chloe. She was a proud member of the extended Santos and Negrete families, had countless friends and godchildren, and was a devoted teacher and mentor to students throughout the Reedley-Sanger area. Lori now joins her father Jess and sister-in-law Patty Negrete in the next life.
Lori's life was centered on love, care, and service to others. Family and friends knew Lori's spirit through her happy laugh, sympathetic ear, generosity of time and spirit, acts of kindness both big and small, and her giving of perfect, personalized, unique gifts. Lori's love was a light to many, particularly her Mom and especially her nephew and nieces. For them she was "TeeTee", a friend, fan, confidante, and doting aunt.
Lori's gift and passion was for teaching. She cared deeply for all her students, with a special place in her heart for those most in need of inspiration and guidance. Lori opened her heart to her students and became a part of their lives through her lasting relationships with them.
In 2010, Lori experienced a life-altering accident when she combined her love of travel and helping others and went to Mexico to help build houses for people in need. She incurred life-threatening injuries and was left without the use of one of her arms. Lori's faith, love of family and friends, and her commitment to teaching helped her overcome her challenges and return to teaching. Her experience instilled in her an even greater compassion to help others work through their life challenges.
Lori was a teacher for more than 20 years and worked for the Kings Canyon Unified School District in Reedley at Reedley High School, Reedley Middle College Campus, Citrus Middle School, and Mountain View School.
Lori loved the "country life" being born in Fowler, raised in Bowles, and living in Easton and then Del Rey. Lori was a member of the St. Jude parish in Easton, California and was a 50-year member of the Sociedade Portuguesa Rainha Santa Isabel (SPRSI). It is fitting that the SPRSI's motto of "Charity, Sociability, and Protection" are the words that Lori lived her life by.
Prior to her teaching career, Lori worked as a companion caregiver to Brian Yoder. A lifelong friendship developed between Lori and Brian and his family. Her love and respect for Brian inspired her to reach out to other children with special needs in her life and career.
Lori's family expresses their heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of love and support they have received. Memorial donations in Lori's name can be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Central California, 1491 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711, (559) 228-0411, or at www.dsacc.org/contact-us [dsacc.org].



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 5, 2020
Knew Lori in high school always had a smile on her beautiful face saying hi to everyone as she crossed paths in the halls going from class to class.
R.I.P. Lori. The memory I have of you is a beautiful one and will always stay with me.
Rosemary Aceves
Classmate
December 3, 2020
We will miss you Ms Lori , you had a heart of gold and you were one of a kind . You will forever be our guardian angel .
Saul and Family
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved