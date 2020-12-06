Lorene "Lori" Negrete
July 25, 1963 - November 25, 2020
Fresno, California - Lorene "Lori" May Negrete, born in Fowler, California on July 25, 1963 and passed in Del Rey, California on November 25, 2020.
Lori was the daughter of Jess and Dolores Negrete, sister to Jess and wife Susan, sister to Jeff and wife Lisa, and beloved aunt to Kyle, Carlie, and Chloe. She was a proud member of the extended Santos and Negrete families, had countless friends and godchildren, and was a devoted teacher and mentor to students throughout the Reedley-Sanger area. Lori now joins her father Jess and sister-in-law Patty Negrete in the next life.
Lori's life was centered on love, care, and service to others. Family and friends knew Lori's spirit through her happy laugh, sympathetic ear, generosity of time and spirit, acts of kindness both big and small, and her giving of perfect, personalized, unique gifts. Lori's love was a light to many, particularly her Mom and especially her nephew and nieces. For them she was "TeeTee", a friend, fan, confidante, and doting aunt.
Lori's gift and passion was for teaching. She cared deeply for all her students, with a special place in her heart for those most in need of inspiration and guidance. Lori opened her heart to her students and became a part of their lives through her lasting relationships with them.
In 2010, Lori experienced a life-altering accident when she combined her love of travel and helping others and went to Mexico to help build houses for people in need. She incurred life-threatening injuries and was left without the use of one of her arms. Lori's faith, love of family and friends, and her commitment to teaching helped her overcome her challenges and return to teaching. Her experience instilled in her an even greater compassion to help others work through their life challenges.
Lori was a teacher for more than 20 years and worked for the Kings Canyon Unified School District in Reedley at Reedley High School, Reedley Middle College Campus, Citrus Middle School, and Mountain View School.
Lori loved the "country life" being born in Fowler, raised in Bowles, and living in Easton and then Del Rey. Lori was a member of the St. Jude parish in Easton, California and was a 50-year member of the Sociedade Portuguesa Rainha Santa Isabel (SPRSI). It is fitting that the SPRSI's motto of "Charity, Sociability, and Protection" are the words that Lori lived her life by.
Prior to her teaching career, Lori worked as a companion caregiver to Brian Yoder. A lifelong friendship developed between Lori and Brian and his family. Her love and respect for Brian inspired her to reach out to other children with special needs in her life and career.
Lori's family expresses their heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of love and support they have received. Memorial donations in Lori's name can be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Central California, 1491 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711, (559) 228-0411, or at www.dsacc.org/contact-us
[dsacc.org
].