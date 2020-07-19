Our Mother Lorene Reyes was born on April 12, 1944 to parents John Segura and Dora Gonzalez in Pueblo, Colorado. On Sunday July 12, 2020, Lorene peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family. Lorene resided in Easton for 50 years. Lorene is preceded in death by her beloved husband Mike Reyes Jr., but survived family members including her daughters RoseAnn Vela Marcella Corona, Tina Salazar son Joey Salazar son in law Adolfo M. Corona grandchildren Mandy, Kasara, Adam, Katie, Samantha, Kellie, Matthew, Jayden, Chase, Dereck, Josh, Andre, Laura, Sarah, Conlan; greatgrandchildren; Aubree, Maddie, Avery, Olivia, Josh, Amelia, and baby Lauren. Lorene's Service is yet to be determined. Please send an email inquirey to marcellacorona@comcast.net.

