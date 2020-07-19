1/1
Lorene Reyes
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our Mother Lorene Reyes was born on April 12, 1944 to parents John Segura and Dora Gonzalez in Pueblo, Colorado. On Sunday July 12, 2020, Lorene peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family. Lorene resided in Easton for 50 years. Lorene is preceded in death by her beloved husband Mike Reyes Jr., but survived family members including her daughters RoseAnn Vela Marcella Corona, Tina Salazar son Joey Salazar son in law Adolfo M. Corona grandchildren Mandy, Kasara, Adam, Katie, Samantha, Kellie, Matthew, Jayden, Chase, Dereck, Josh, Andre, Laura, Sarah, Conlan; greatgrandchildren; Aubree, Maddie, Avery, Olivia, Josh, Amelia, and baby Lauren. Lorene's Service is yet to be determined. Please send an email inquirey to marcellacorona@comcast.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved