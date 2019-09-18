It has been one year since your death. You are missed so much by all of us. Your memory is so dear to us especially today, as it was in the hour that you passed away. We see your beautiful smiling face in every thought and action we do. We know that we will all join you one day and be with you. We will clasp hands and be in a better place with you never to part ways again. In our hearts your memory lingers forever. Your loving wife Lupe Betancourt, your children Larry Jr., Gilbert & (Mary) Betancourt, Sylvia & (Virgil) Garza, Lulu Betancourt & (Santos Cantu) Jay & (Trinidad) Betancourt & Cindy Betancourt Your many loving Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren Forever in our Hearts
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 18, 2019