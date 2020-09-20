Lorita Joy Papagni passed at the age of 91 on September 15, 2020. She was born August 24, 1929 to Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Noblet in Fresno, California. She grew up in Fresno and graduated from Fresno Tech High School. Rita was a depression era child and a teen during WWII, and quickly learned how much a penny was worth. She would always remind her children of just how far 25 cents could be stretched, and remained a conscientious woman throughout her life, teaching the same lessons to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Rita married her husband John Papagni in 1949, and they were married 64 years before John passed in 2013. They met at Rainbow Ballroom. Together she and John opened an automotive service station which they owned for 26 years, and Rita was the bookkeeper. She was a 4H leader, and PTA president at Madison Elementary School, and taught sewing and cooking. She always aspired to be a teacher, and though not one professionally, she certainly taught the people in her life many lessons. Lorita was known as a loving homemaker and caretaker to all members of her family, from her 3 children, Doug Papagni and wife Kathy of Fresno, Patti Lalanne and husband Gary of Hayden Lake Idaho, and Teresa Papagni of St Cloud Minnesota, to her 7 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews. Mom never met a baby she didn't want to rock and cuddle. Rita was an amazing cook, who learned from her beloved Mother-in-law Angelina, and whenever a family member would visit, they would find themselves anxious to see what Rita had cooked or baked that was up for grabs. She attended and transported her grandchildren to their countless sporting and school events and volunteered her time in school programs. Her family was certainly her greatest joy and accomplishment, and she will be greatly missed and warmly remembered by them all as their loving "Mom", "Granny", "GG", and "Aunt Birdio". Our family would like to thank Ms. Chao Vang and her wonderful staff at Heart to Heart Family Care Center in Fresno for the wonderful loving care they provided our Mother. They kept her well cared for, safe and loved during these trying Covid-19 times.

