Lorna Jean Mitchell Wendt was born in Fresno to Tom Mitchell and Ethel Rishell Mitchell on January 22nd, 1932. She died on October 30, 2019. Lorna graduated from Central Union High School and Fresno State College where she majored in education and music. She taught in Fresno elementary schools for 33 years - first as a traveling music teacher and many years as a 3rd grade teacher at Dailey Elementary. She was very active at her church, University Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder, played in the bell choir, and sang in the choir. Her church was her second family. She also volunteered in the community and for many years manned the book cart at Community Regional Medical Center. Her home was filled with music, family and friends. Her generosity and love of dessert, especially chocolate, will be remembered by all those who knew her. Lorna was married to Bill Wendt for 55 years. They had three sons: Tom, Eric and Bruce. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill and son Bruce. She is survived by her sons Tom; Eric, his wife Mardawn and their two daughters, Cillian and Giselle; her brother Russell Mitchell and his daughter Melissa; her sister Jan Mitchell and brother-in-law Roger Rocka; Jan's children Jenny Ruhl and Sarah Ruhl; sister-in-law Carol Caswell and her children Cindy Glist and Kurt Caswell. A celebration of Lorna's life will be held at the University Presbyterian Church on Saturday, November 30, 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to may make a donation to the music program at UPC, 1776 E. Roberts, Fresno, 93710. Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 17, 2019

