Lorraine Elia passed away on Feb. 22, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born on Dec. 14, 1928 in Zena, Ok. On July 6, 1946 she married the Love of her Life Elmer George Elia. She was a homemaker and an avid Bridge player becoming a Life Master. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Elmer, sons Bradley and Russel. She is survived by her son Donald, grandchildren Angela and Kevin, and brother Paul Pitts. A vistitation will be Tues. March 12 from 4pm-7pm at Farewell Funeral Service, 660 W. Locust Ave., Fresno,Ca. A graveside service will be held at 10am on Wed. March 13 at Belmont Memorial Park followed with a church service at 11:15am at Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, Ca. In lieu of flowers the family request a donation to Northwest Church or .

