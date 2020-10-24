1/1
Lorraine Garcia
1935 - 2020
August 2, 1935 - October 16, 2020
Fresno, California - Lorraine Marie Garcia
August 2, 1935 - October 16, 2020
Fresno , California – Lorraine Marie Garcia, 85, of Fresno Ca, passed away on October 16, 2020 in Fresno. Lorraine grew up in Easton with parents Manuel and Amelia Gregorio.
Lorraine enjoyed life as a sincere caring person who felt a great sense of responsibility toward her family and everyone in her life. She will always be remembered for her love, kindness, values, sense of humor and her overwhelming generosity.
Lorraine graduated from Washington Union High in 1953, and later attended Fresno State College, where she met the love of her life, Joe Garcia, as they both participated in the school's Newman Club. Lorraine and Joe married in 1957 at St. Alphonsus Church, and together they raised four children. After obtaining her teaching credential, Lorraine had a long career as an Elementary School teacher, mostly at McCabe Elementary in Mendota, where she treasured her students and helped prepare them for a successful life.
Lorraine enjoyed family, road trips, reading, movies, crosswords, was known to have a sweet tooth, and was a big Bulldog fan, attending many Fresno State sporting events.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Amelia (Bettencourt) Gregorio. She is survived by her husband, Joe Garcia; children Jane (Martin) Schmidt, Monica (Harry) Stott; Joey (Betty) Garcia; and Cathy Garcia. Lorraine was also blessed to have 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, all of whom she got to know and loved dearly.
Lorraine's Celebration of Life will be a private family gathering, and in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lorraine's name be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org


Published in & from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farewell ~ Clovis Arrangement Center - Fresno
4912 E. Ashlan Ave.
Fresno, CA 93626
(559) 440-9626
