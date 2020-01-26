Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LouAnn Moore. View Sign Service Information Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno 660 W. Locust Ave. #101 Fresno , CA 93650 1800FAREWELL Graveside service 11:30 AM Clovis District Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

On January 19, 2020, LouAnn Moore, went home to Jesus at the age of 74. She was a retired elementary school teacher. LouAnn was born in Glendale, California to Johnny and Wava Mills. She attended Mount Whitney High and college at Fresno State. She taught with Fresno Unified School District for 33 years. She felt that teaching was her ministry and she was called to it. LouAnn was a member of People's Church and went on mission trips around the world sharing the love of Christ. She was married to the love of her life, Tim, for 24 years. LouAnn was known for her strong will, generous heart, fat cats, rose bushes and the dedication to teaching people her entire life -even after retirement. LouAnn is survived by her daughter Heather, and her husband, Scott, and their girls, Kaedyn & Meghan; son she loved as her own, Michael Moore; and her brother Ron & his wife Dixie. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hinds Hospice and her care givers, Ada, Peggy and Jeanne, who were faithful and loving until the end. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 on Tuesday, January 28 at Clovis District Cemetery.

