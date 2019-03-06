Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Munschy. View Sign

Louis Munschy, 94 years young passed peacefully on the morning of February 28, 2019. Born in Bakersfield California, he attended Bakersfield high school. As a child he contracted Polio and had to relearn to walk with the help of his brother Jim. He served in the Navy Air Corps. during WW II with the rank of Plane Captain and AMM 2/C. Louis saw a lot of action during the war flying primarily in PB4Y-2 Privateer low altitude bombers. His first mission was to ferry two B-24 aircraft to Kaneohe Air base in Oahu for retrofitting for photo reconnaissance missions. They encountered sever weather and his aircraft ran out of fuel just 20 miles from the island. He sustained broken ribs and other injuries. Shortly after that he was sent to the Pacific battle area. He was severely injured when a piece of flak pierced his machine gun turret on one bombing run. He later received a purple heart , His story is chronicled in a book titled Stories of Service Vol. 2 by Janice Stevens. Louis loved Fresno State sport teams as well as the Oakland Raiders and the SF Giants. In 1949 he married Esther Lutz of Fresno and they had more than 68 years of happy marriage. Esther passed on March 23, 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Weaver, son Craig Munschy as well as many grand children, great grandchildren and other family members and friends. Louis was a part owner in Hobbs Parsons Produce warehouse in Fresno for more than 30 years. Louis was a very loving man and patriot. Military graveside services will be held at Belmont Memorial Park on Thursday March 7 at 1:00pm. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 6, 2019

