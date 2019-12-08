Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Neville Whitney III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Louis Whitney, affectionately known as Bud, Buddy, and Uncle Bud, passed away at the age of 74 on November 26, surrounded by his children and accompanied by their love, song selections, and prayers. In his youth, Buddy had a larger-than-life personality, captivating good looks, invincible strength, and piercing blue eyes that never lost their sparkle. He was a gifted electrician and mechanic and helped countless friends and relatives identify, troubleshoot, and fix problems with everything from cars and appliances to gardening and other equipment. Most everyone who knew him has something in or around their homes, including cars, that he fixed, revived, replaced, or added. Louis had a passion for good food, good company, classic cars, and great music. A talented musician, he could play songs by ear on the piano, guitar, and harmonica. He loved sitting on his patio visiting with friends and family. He leaves a hole in the hearts of all who loved him. Louis is survived by his children: Michelle, Angela, Suzette, Patricia, and Louis IV; and their mom, Sandra; his grandchildren: Noah, Louis V, Cole, Jesse, Emma, Lauren, Avery, Greysen, and Rye; his stepdaughter Angie and her children: Robert and Lacy; his sisters: Rosemarie and Sally; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews. He also is survived by his loving partner of 27 years, Patti Johnson; her children: Michelle and Brigett; granddaughter Stephanie and her daughter Meya; and grandson Sean. A celebration of Louis Whitney's life will be held in Fresno on Feb 1, 2020 at a venue to be named later. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests random acts of kindness and donations to the COPD Foundation, the , or the . To view his online tribute page, see www.Legacy.com Louis Whitney, affectionately known as Bud, Buddy, and Uncle Bud, passed away at the age of 74 on November 26, surrounded by his children and accompanied by their love, song selections, and prayers. In his youth, Buddy had a larger-than-life personality, captivating good looks, invincible strength, and piercing blue eyes that never lost their sparkle. He was a gifted electrician and mechanic and helped countless friends and relatives identify, troubleshoot, and fix problems with everything from cars and appliances to gardening and other equipment. Most everyone who knew him has something in or around their homes, including cars, that he fixed, revived, replaced, or added. Louis had a passion for good food, good company, classic cars, and great music. A talented musician, he could play songs by ear on the piano, guitar, and harmonica. He loved sitting on his patio visiting with friends and family. He leaves a hole in the hearts of all who loved him. Louis is survived by his children: Michelle, Angela, Suzette, Patricia, and Louis IV; and their mom, Sandra; his grandchildren: Noah, Louis V, Cole, Jesse, Emma, Lauren, Avery, Greysen, and Rye; his stepdaughter Angie and her children: Robert and Lacy; his sisters: Rosemarie and Sally; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews. He also is survived by his loving partner of 27 years, Patti Johnson; her children: Michelle and Brigett; granddaughter Stephanie and her daughter Meya; and grandson Sean. A celebration of Louis Whitney's life will be held in Fresno on Feb 1, 2020 at a venue to be named later. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests random acts of kindness and donations to the COPD Foundation, the , or the . To view his online tribute page, see www.Legacy.com Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.