Louis Harry Sorsky, son of Henry and Rosella, passed away on January 22, 2020, at age 75, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly thirty years, Mary Lou, his brother Richard (Carol), his son Kent (Stephanie), daughter Alyssa, Rhenna (mother of Kent and Alyssa), cousin Michael (Patti), grandchildren Arthur, Aislyn and Abram, nephew Marc (Dewi and daughters Kierra and Sadie), niece Kimberly (John), and Mary Lou's four sons, Evan (Donna), John, Daren and A.J. Born and raised in Fresno, Louis was a life-long member of Temple Beth Israel and graduate of Menlo College and Fresno State. He was an avid traveler who visited 74 countries, and nothing made him happier than planning his next adventure with Mary Lou to some foreign land. After sustaining serious injuries from a motorcycle accident, which put an end to tennis, jogging, duck-hunting with Michael, and his much-loved backpacking trips, he and Mary Lou focused on remodeling their home and transforming their backyard into a gorgeous park that the entire family enjoyed. Many wonderful memories were made there over the years. A lover of books, Louis had an impressive library with subjects ranging from history to military strategy, Charles Dickens to Ken Follett. Louis became interested in the philosophy of the Stoics in the latter part of his life. Their teachings brought him much solace after his diagnosis, and anyone who knew him knows these teachings were a perfect match for his personality. Louis and Richard took over the family business, Berg's Furniture, from their father, Henry, and it is with "the store" that he spent his career. With his fairness, ethics, and solid business sense, he cultivated loyalty and friendship with his employees and customers over the many years that he owned Berg's. Louis had a wry sense of humor and loved to be entertaining and to make people laugh. His personality was uniquely endearing and exasperating, and was often both at the same time. He was deeply loved, will be greatly missed, and lovingly remembered. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 on Sunday, January 26, at Beth Israel Cemetery.