Louise Ann (Lamanuzzi) Champagne was born on February 1, 1927, in Fresno, CA, and was called to join her loved ones in Heaven on December 22, 2019. Louise was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Besides being quite the hostess, she also loved playing the piano and entertaining both family and friends at gatherings. She was a member of the Italian American Club, and a volunteer at the Nazareth House, where she assisted in numerous fundraising projects. Louise was quite the dancer, and met the love of her llife, Robert, at the Rainbow Ballroom in Fresno. On May 4, 1947, Bob and Louise began their amazing 70-year life together until Bob's passing in 2017. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Lena Dionisio, and three brothers Nat, Pat, and Bart Lamanuzzi. Louise is survived by her two sons Robert Jr., Larry and wife Michelle, daughter-in-law Gail, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren who will all miss her dearly. The Recitation of the Holy Rosary and Funeral Service will be held at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of Central California, PO Box 3437, Fresno, CA 93750. Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 29, 2019

