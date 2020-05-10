Louise, our sister, sister-in-law, and aunt, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 83. Louise Joanne Avedisian was born on March 13, 1937, in Fresno, CA to Ham and Gladys Avedisian. Much younger than her age, she was always an inspiration to her family and friends. Her unconditional love, moral strength, intelligence and honesty created the center that made our family unit strong. Louise was a precocious child, teaching herself to read at three years of age. Upon graduating Selma Union High School, Louise pursued an academic career at Fresno State University (Teaching credential,1958) and UCLA, where she completed a dual-master's program in 1971, majoring in both Theater Arts and Business Studies. Louise received awards and accolades for her performances and contributions while attending Fresno State. She touched the lives of so many during her career as a teacher, first at McKinley High School in Visalia, then Caruthers High. In 1961, Louise began a lucrative career at Reedley College, teaching speech, drama, and business studies. She was passionately involved in acting, directing, and theatrical productions in many local theaters in Fresno and while attending UCLA. Louise loved traveling abroad and experiencing other cultures, which presented the opportunity for her to study theater in London. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ham and Gladys; brother, Stanley, and sister-in-law, Sandra. She is survived by her brother, Tom Avedisian and wife, Deb; nieces, Stephanie, Krystal and Carla; nephew, Raymond; also close extended family members; aunt, Margie Dorian; cousins, Jack and Ron Dorian; and many other loving relatives and friends. A Celebration of Louise's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, P.O. Box 246, Fowler, CA 93625 or Evangel Home, 137 N. Yosemite, Fresno, CA 93701. Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home, 302 East Merced Street, Fowler, California (559)834-2531

