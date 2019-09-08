Louise Mar (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA
937044435
(559)-227-4048
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA 937044435
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA 937044435
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
2835 N West Ave
View Map
Obituary
Born in San Francisco, Louise was the second daughter of James and Elizabeth Wong. After her marriage to Joseph Albert Mar in 1963, they lived in Fresno and raised their family. Louise is survived by her husband, Al, daughter, JoAnne, and son, Larry, grandchildren Natalie and Matthew, her sister, Francis (Chester), her brother-in-law, Robert (Adeline) and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns and Blair funeral home at 1525 E. Saginaw Way on Monday, September 9, 2019, between 4 and 7 pm. Rosary will begin at 7 pm. Christian burial service will be held on Tuesday, September, 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church at 2835 N West Ave at 10 am. Interment will follow at St Peter's Cemetery at 264 N. Blythe Ave.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 8, 2019
Funeral Home Details