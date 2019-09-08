Visitation will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns and Blair funeral home at 1525 E. Saginaw Way on Monday, September 9, 2019, between 4 and 7 pm. Rosary will begin at 7 pm. Christian burial service will be held on Tuesday, September, 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church at 2835 N West Ave at 10 am. Interment will follow at St Peter's Cemetery at 264 N. Blythe Ave.

Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 8, 2019

Born in San Francisco, Louise was the second daughter of James and Elizabeth Wong. After her marriage to Joseph Albert Mar in 1963, they lived in Fresno and raised their family. Louise is survived by her husband, Al, daughter, JoAnne, and son, Larry, grandchildren Natalie and Matthew, her sister, Francis (Chester), her brother-in-law, Robert (Adeline) and many nieces and nephews.