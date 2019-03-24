Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISE NINKOVICH. View Sign

Our mother, Louise, was born in Fresno County, California, to Nicholas and Lucille (nee Kukuljica) Metkovich. The Metkovich family had settled in California in the mid 1890's, developing vineyards and establishing one of the first wineries in the county. Mother remained active in farming citrus to the end of her life. She lived a long and productive life and is greatly missed. Mom often spoke of her childhood and the freedom and adventure of living in the eastern part of Fresno County during a time when it was sparsely populated and wide open to the boundless curiosity of a young girl. As Mom described it, she and her friends roamed the hills and fruit orchards at will, enjoying the watermelons they would consume in the fields of nearby neighbors. They swam in the local irrigation canals and across the Kings River when it was a wild, undammed waterway. Perhaps her sense of adventure, which led to a life-long love of travel, was kindled during these childhood experiences. Certainly her calm self-confidence and accurate assessment of her own talents and abilities were outcomes of this freedom. Athleticism was a theme of Mom's life. She and her gal pals participated in year-round sports, frightening opponents as they thundered down the field playing speedball. Mom became such an excellent softball player that, as an adult, she was approached to play professional women's softball (as memorialized in the movie "A League of Their Own") but passed on the opportunity because she did not want to deal with a life on the road. She encouraged each of her children to play sports, teaching them how to throw and catch a baseball, as well as hit home runs reliably. Her athleticism carried into her 80's, when she worked out both at home and at the gym, substituting for the aerobics instructor as needed. Two total hip replacements later, she still walked several miles every morning at sunup. Mom also had a love of ballet and all kinds of dancing, inspired by her attendance as a four-year-old at a performance of the great Russian prima ballerina Anna Pavlova. Some of her fondest memories of the 1930's included dancing to Big Band music on the car radio when she and her friends would drive far into the country and throw a "street dance." She danced throughout her life and taught her daughters to appreciate ballet, instilling a love of the Christmas classic "The Nutcracker," which she attended yearly over many holiday seasons. She was also an avid reader and theatre patron, encouraging her children to love music, literature and all dramatic arts and genres including classical Shakespeare, Broadway musicals, and experimental theatre. Among her favorite live performances were those by Richard Burton, Katherine Hepburn, Anthony Quinn, and Yul Brynner. Mom was a life-long feminist (before the word was coined). She spoke proudly of her years as a single career woman in the late 1930's and early 1940's, enjoying both the responsibilities and the opportunities presented in the workplace. In the 1950's and 1960's her name "Mrs. Dan Ninkovich" appeared often in the local newspapers due to her philanthropic work for children, and she never failed to call the newspapers and remind them politely that "Dan had nothing to do with this," to our father's expressed delight. Throughout her life, Mom was a relentless champion for the well-being of all children, which she expressed through her involvement in local and state PTA. She spent many years as an officer of the Eleventh District, was a founder of The Sanger Round Table (where administrators, teachers, and PTA leaders met to develop school programs to enhance the lives of their students), and was a recipient of the Fresno County Council Honorary Life Membership Award in appreciation of her contribution to the welfare of children. Mom saw to it that needy children attending our elementary school during the 1950's and 1960's had warm clothes to wear; she did this anonymously and without fanfare, and even we, her children, did not learn about it until years later. Our Mother's long life was shared for 49 years with our father, Dan Ninkovich, whom she married in 1949. They had been childhood sweethearts and found each other again after Mother's first marriage, to Howard Davis, ended in divorce. Mom traveled with Dad extensively throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. Together they traveled behind what was then the "Iron Curtain." Their friends told them they were crazy; they loved it! Mom continued to travel with her daughters and their spouses until her health declined. Throughout her life, Mom was remarkable in her willingness to welcome social and cultural change and to encourage each of her children to seek their own spiritual paths (or not). This was most evident in her acceptance of her children's friends and partners, and of the various challenges with which they presented her. She did so with love and grace. We will be eternally grateful. As Mom's health began to decline, she was clear about not wanting a memorial service. She specified that her three children be present for a private entombment. Although difficult for us, we have honored her wishes. Mom was laid to rest next to Dad in the mausoleum. Louise is survived by her three children, her son, Tom Ninkovich (father, Howard Davis), and her daughters, Donna Ninkovich and Suzanne Fortier (husband Tim). She is also survived by her nieces, Patsy Beal and Marlene Cotton and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband Dan, brother Martin, and daughter-in-law, Sue Kuba. The family extends special appreciation and thanks to Serena Wright, who as Mom's primary and trusted caregiver provided Mom with exceptionally loving companionship and care. She is also survived by her nieces, Patsy Beal and Marlene Cotton and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband Dan, brother Martin, and daughter-in-law, Sue Kuba. The family extends special appreciation and thanks to Serena Wright, who as Mom's primary and trusted caregiver provided Mom with exceptionally loving companionship and care. Memorial donations may be offered to the Girl Scouts of America or the donor's favorite charity benefiting women or children.

