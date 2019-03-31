Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A much-loved wife, mother, grand-mother, and great grand-mother, Low Ngan Tay Jung also known as Ann Jung passed away peacefully at her home in Fresno on March 25, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1917, in Canton, China, which is now Guangzhou. On November 30, 1935, she married Gee Jung (Gong Tung Poo) a young entrepreneur who had to return to China to find a wife. In the spring of 1947, Ngan Tay followed her husband to America - known to her as Gum Shan (Gold Mountain) to begin a new life. Ngan Tay had said that her proudest accomplishments besides her five children were learning to speak, read and write English, becoming a U.S. citizen and getting her driver's license. Ann Jung lived past her 100 th birthday and achieved all her dreams on Gold Mountain as promised by her husband. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gee Jung (Gong Tung Poo) in 1997, and her daughter Shirley Lee in 2017. She is survived by four sons & their spouses - Sunny & Carol, Ron & Dianne, Jerry & Judy, Larry & Wandy and son-in-law Ted Lee. She had four grandsons- Jason, Ryan, Nicholas, and Jeffrey, and three granddaughters- Jennifer, Jamie, and Sherry. Ngan Tay also had a great granddaughter Reese and 2 great grandsons Tomas and Cole. Preceding the funeral service, a Chinese longevity blanket ceremony will start at 10am. The funeral service in memory of Low Ngan Tay will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 12 noon at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Belmont Memorial Park. If you wish to make a Memorial donations in memory of Low Ngan Tay Jung, please donate to the Fah Yuen Association, (the regional, philanthropic organization of their ancestral Cantonese villages in mainland China) 647 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA 94133. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292 Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

