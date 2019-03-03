Lowell Stone

Lowell Stone passed away on February 8, 2019. Lowell was born February 3, 1938 in Blackwell, Oklahoma to Cleve and Ruthie Stone. Lowell was a Golf Course Superintendent on many courses in the valley for over 50 years, as was his father, brothers, son Bill Stone and a nephew. He is survived by his wife Jan Stone, sons Bill Stone, Gary Stone, Curt Parkinson, daughters Paula Stone, Sandy Stone, Tyra Greco and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Elks Lodge 112 W 6th St., Madera on March 9, 2019 at 12pm. A Celebration of Life will follow.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 3, 2019
