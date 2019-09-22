Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucas Latorres. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 12:30 PM Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 2420 S. Willow Ave. Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Lucas Latorres passed away in Fresno on Saturday September 7, 2019. He was born in Lares, Puerto Rico, with 10 surviving siblings (Marcelino, Armando, Felix, Samuel, David, Ana Delia, Genevieve, Elba, Aura, and Aida Iris. He is survived by Nancy his wife of over 50 years, son Bill (his wife Sara), daughter Kelly Martinez (her husband Tim), granddaughter Samantha, grandson Bryan, and many loved cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Marcelino and Basilisa Latorre, and son Michael Latorres. Growing up in Chicago, he was a self-motivated entrepreneur. He bought and sold cars, owned many newspaper stands, and was a dog trainer. Moving his family to California, he was a member of the State of California Program for the Blind. He managed and operated food centers for years at the L.A. Health Department, UCLA, and Fresno's IRS. His location in Fresno at the IRS, was one of the largest blind operated food centers in the state. He employed many, and served thousands of federal employees. He became a teacher and mentor to many blind business owners in food service. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses he served as a congregation elder for many years. He shared scriptures (many of which he memorized) and the Bible's hope for a better future with all those he met. He gave his time and encouragement to others through his volunteer work, visiting the sick and elderly in the hospital, and jail visitations for many years. He always displayed a positive outlook on life. A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 28 at 12:30pm in Fresno, CA at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 2420 S. Willow Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the . Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 22, 2019

