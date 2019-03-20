Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucia Santeufemia. View Sign

God opened the doors of heaven and welcomed mama home on Sunday March 17th, 2019. Lucia Santeufemia was born in Pacentro, Italy on September 14, 1929. In 1961 her family moved to Fresno California at the request of her father to be with her entire DiCicco family. In February of 1973, Lucia along with her husband and children opened the first of their three DiCicco's Italian Restaurants, which continues to serve the community. She was a devoted housewife and mother to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She found great pleasure in cooking and baking. Lucia was a warm-hearted person and loved having frequent gatherings with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her one true love Antonio Santeufemia, her mother Giulia and father Pasquale, her step-mother Maria DiCicco, her brothers, Alberto and Nicola DiCicco, Roberto and Frank Vitucci and sister Guiseppina LaRocca. She is survived by her brother Paul and wife Rosemarie DiCicco, sisters Giulia Paolilli and Rosaria DeFendis, her children Domenico and wife Judy Santeufemia and their family, Rita and husband Kevin Chuman and their family, Marco and wife Frances Santeufemia and their family, Anna and husband Michael Hokanson and their family, Franco and wife Colleen Santeufemia and their family and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Recitation of the rosary and mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church 2838 N West Ave, Fresno, CA 93705 on Wednesday, March 20th 2019 at 1pm In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Lucia Santeufemia to the , 4600 Roseville Road Suite #130, North Highlands, CA 95660

660 W. Locust Ave. #101

Fresno , CA 93650

