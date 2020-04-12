Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Ruth "Lou" Bakalian passed away peacefully, and surrounded by family, in Fresno, California, on December 17, 2019. Lucille was born on February 20th, 1928, in Oakland, California, to Mollie Bakalian (née Marderosian) from Fresno, and Samuel Bakalian from Bursa, Turkey. She attended Fremont High School and enjoyed taking ballet lessons and art classes before graduating in 1948. She enjoyed the Arts and throughout her life was always taking art classes... drawing, painting, and sculpting. She was a member of the San Francisco Women Artists Gallery, and she loved to attend the San Francisco Symphony and Ballet every year with her family and friends. She also took piano lessons and loved to sing in church. She was Baptized at the Bethany Armenian Congregational Church in Oakland and she loved attending weekly church services. She was also an active member of the Berkeley Presbyterian Church and the Stockton Presbyterian Church. Lou started working as a secretary at a bank in San Francisco and then lead secretary for a major stock brokerage. Lou was very knowledgeable about current world events and she enjoyed political discussion with anyone. She was always very friendly and approachable, and she had an astonishing memory of past conversations with family and friends. Lou traveled to Europe in the 60s to study art and then to Africa to study the amazing wildlife it offered. Her love of animals was depicted in her early paintings and through her many loyal and loving pets. She has always been a compassionate supporter of Heifer International. She was an Executive Secretary for Senior Finance Officers before retiring in 1998. After retiring, she moved to Stockton, California, to be near her younger brother, "Bud" Bakalian, and his family. While there, she began attending art classes at Delta College where she learned different painting styles and began to enjoy the abstract style she's famous for. 