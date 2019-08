Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. A consummate homemaker, talented gardener, bridge player, and golfer who managed a hole-in-one three times; she was a lifelong reader who also pursued oil painting. With a knack for interior design and good ideas, she suggested the family develop the Selma Flea Market. "Lou" was preceded in death by her Husband, Vartan, and is survived by her sister Merilyn Karibian and sister-in-law, Dorothy Dardarian, son, Steven Dzerigian and his wife Sally Stallings, daughter Adele and her husband John Eleazarian; grand-children, Matthew Potter, Sarah Grilione and her husband Thomas, Georgia Potter, Ronald Dzerigian and his wife Ariela, Amy Bressette and her husband Andrew, Lisa Eleazarian; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Jacob, Gabriela, Faith, Atticus, Amelie, Andrew, and a large extended family as well as many dear friends. She passed on Monday, August 12, 2019, viewing: Farewell Funeral Service at 660 W. Locust Ave. Ste. 111, Fresno, CA 93650 on Thursday, August 22 from 5 pm - 8 pm. Funeral Services: 10:00 am on Friday, August 23 at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in Fowler, California.