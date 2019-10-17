Married to Walter Gadberry (deceased) for 68 years. Her family are daughter, Sharon Brazeal and Son, Randie Gadberry and wife Marilyn. Grandchildren, Valerie Watts and husband, Lance, Greg Brazeal and wife, Jill. Todd Gadberry, Robyn Burke and husband, Jason.She has 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandson. Lucy was a Beta Sigma Phi for over 50 years. Valley Childrens Hospital will lovingly accept donations on the family's behalf. A grave side service will be held at the Sanger Cemetery on October 22, 2019 at 10am.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 17, 2019