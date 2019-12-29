Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille June Gahvejian was born in Fresno California on June 4 1929, the fifth child to Aram and Bydzaar Berberian, Armenian Immigrants. She was raised in Armenian town in Fresno, California. She attended Fresno City College where she earned a degree in Business Administration. Her family was one of the founding members of Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. This is where she met the love of her life, Jack Gahvejian, and married him on September 5, 1953. Lucille dedicated over 30 years of her career life to Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Here is where they raised and baptized their 3 daughters and 6 grandchildren. Lucille and Jack served the church for many years committing their heart and soul in serving the Lord. She was active in many organizations at the church and the community, including the appointment to the Human Relations Commission Board by Mayor Jim Patterson. She was a founding member of the Women's League of the Armenian Community School, president of Armenian American Public Affairs, member of the Trinity Guild, Member of City of Hope, patron of Ani Guild of the California Armenian Home and member of the Armenian Relief Society. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack (2017) and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her three daughters, Jackie Hollingsworth (Bob), Leslee Minas (Bobby), and Lisa Moody; Grandchildren, Aram Williams (Fiancé Angela), Katie Williams (Fiancé Brandon), Marina and Eleni Minas, and Kevin and John Michael Moody; Great Grandchild Sean Williams, and many nieces and nephews. Lucille's kindness touched many hearts and will forever be remembered. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church Monday, December 30th at 11 am. Remembrances may be sent to Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church scholarship fund Lucille June Gahvejian was born in Fresno California on June 4 1929, the fifth child to Aram and Bydzaar Berberian, Armenian Immigrants. She was raised in Armenian town in Fresno, California. She attended Fresno City College where she earned a degree in Business Administration. Her family was one of the founding members of Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. This is where she met the love of her life, Jack Gahvejian, and married him on September 5, 1953. Lucille dedicated over 30 years of her career life to Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Here is where they raised and baptized their 3 daughters and 6 grandchildren. Lucille and Jack served the church for many years committing their heart and soul in serving the Lord. She was active in many organizations at the church and the community, including the appointment to the Human Relations Commission Board by Mayor Jim Patterson. She was a founding member of the Women's League of the Armenian Community School, president of Armenian American Public Affairs, member of the Trinity Guild, Member of City of Hope, patron of Ani Guild of the California Armenian Home and member of the Armenian Relief Society. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack (2017) and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her three daughters, Jackie Hollingsworth (Bob), Leslee Minas (Bobby), and Lisa Moody; Grandchildren, Aram Williams (Fiancé Angela), Katie Williams (Fiancé Brandon), Marina and Eleni Minas, and Kevin and John Michael Moody; Great Grandchild Sean Williams, and many nieces and nephews. Lucille's kindness touched many hearts and will forever be remembered. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church Monday, December 30th at 11 am. Remembrances may be sent to Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church scholarship fund Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close