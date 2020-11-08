1/1
Lucinda Scharer
1928 - 2020

Lucinda Scharer
December 1, 1928 - October 29, 2020
Fresno, California - Longtime resident of Fresno Lucinda (Gloria) Scharer, passed away at the age of 91. She is survived by her son Richard, daughter-in-law Charlotte and grandchildren Haley and Justin Scharer. She is also survived by her sister Lupe (Gloria) Noyla and her brother-in-law Juan Noyla and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews in California and Texas. Preceding her in death was her husband of fifty-five years Harry Scharer. She was a daughter in a family of eight siblings.
Visitation will be at held at Stephen and Bean Funeral Chapel on Saturday, November 14, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Cathedral on Thursday, November 19, at 10:30 am, with internment to follow at Mt. View Cemetery.


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John's Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
5592689292
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephens & Bean Chapel
