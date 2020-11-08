Lucinda Scharer

December 1, 1928 - October 29, 2020

Fresno, California - Longtime resident of Fresno Lucinda (Gloria) Scharer, passed away at the age of 91. She is survived by her son Richard, daughter-in-law Charlotte and grandchildren Haley and Justin Scharer. She is also survived by her sister Lupe (Gloria) Noyla and her brother-in-law Juan Noyla and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews in California and Texas. Preceding her in death was her husband of fifty-five years Harry Scharer. She was a daughter in a family of eight siblings.

Visitation will be at held at Stephen and Bean Funeral Chapel on Saturday, November 14, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Cathedral on Thursday, November 19, at 10:30 am, with internment to follow at Mt. View Cemetery.





