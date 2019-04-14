Lucy C. Rodriguez, age 92, died April 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved spouse Mario, parents Salvador and Catalina Colmenero, brothers Rudy, Ramon and Victor. Her surviving siblings are Salvador and Annie Sandoval. Mother to Mario Jr. (Jennie), Celia Unger (David) and Anita Ochoa (Joseph) 11 grandchildren, 16 great and 3 great-great grandchildren. A lifelong Roman Catholic and beloved spouse/homemaker to Mario for over 72 years who loved her and awaits her. She was a wonderful and kind person who loved and cherished her friends, relatives and family. She will be loved and missed by many, especially her children who cherished and loved her deeply. We love you Mom forever. Visitation will be at Tinkler Chapel, 425 N. Broadway, Fresno on Wed., April 17 at 4pm, Rosary at 6 pm. Mass will be at Our Lady of Victory, 2838 N. West Ave, Fresno on Thur., April 18 at 1030 am. Burial at St. Peters Cemetery.