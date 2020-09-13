Ludrie M. Souza went to her heavenly home on September 4, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born Ludrie Mary Costa on October 10, 1929 to Portuguese immigrants Joe and Mary Costa. She was the youngest of 11 children and was raised on the family farm in Lemoore. Ludrie met the love of her life, Joe Souza in 1947. He proposed to her at the Festa in Riverdale that summer while she was reigning queen. They married on Feb. 4, 1948 and that union welcomed 3 beautiful children. In 1949 Joe and Ludrie began their own dairy in the Kerman area. While her husband grew his dairy business, Ludrie tended to her home and children. She also was active in the CPDES Portuguese club and a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church. In 1965 they relocated the dairy to the Easton area, which is still in operation. This is where they built their very first home in 1968. This home saw the addition of 7 granddaughters and 17 great grandchildren. Ludrie resided in her home until the day of her death. She is preceded in death by her husband Joe of 47 years, her eldest son Steven, granddaughter Stephanie, and all of her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Tavares and son, Dan Souza and his wife Joyce; six granddaughters; lots of great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ludrie took great pride and joy in her family. Ludrie was a very loving and supportive mother and grandmother. She was happiest when visiting with friends and family. She was known as a social butterfly whose sweet and kind demeanor endeared her to everyone she met. Visitation and viewing will be held at Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Ave. in Madera on Monday 9-14-20 from 3 to 8 pm, and also 30 minutes prior to the Funeral Mass which will be celebrated on Tuesday 9-15-20 at 9 am at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 208 W. Jefferson in Fresno. Private Interment will be at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Remembrances may be made to the C.P.D.E.S. Hall, 172 West Jefferson Ave. Fresno, Ca, 93706 or Donor's favorite Charity. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814

