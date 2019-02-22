The Prindiville family will be celebrating Lue's life on March 2, 2019 12pm to 3pm, at the Sierra High School Cafeteria. Potluck luncheon starts at 12noon. Please bring a main dish, a side dish or dessert to share. One of the many things Lue loved was getting together with family and friends. If you have a great memory to share of Lue please bring that too!
Published in the Fresno Bee from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019