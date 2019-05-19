LUIS E. FIERRO (1937 - 2019)
Luis died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. He attended St. Alphonsus Catholic School and San Joaquin Memorial High School. In 1956, he began his career in EOD:Explosives Ordinance Disposal with the Air National Guard in Fresno, CA. Luis became an expert in his field and retired as a Master Sergeant after 38 years of service. Luis is survived by Eleanor, his devoted loving wife of 60 years; son Lou, wife Allison and their two sons, John and Alex of Salinas, CA; son Adrian (AG) of Fresno, CA and daughter Sandra and husband Dennis of Fresno, CA. He is also survived by brothers: Jose, Juan, and Victor. He is preceded in death by his parents Inocente and Consuelo Fierro and sister Consuelo Corton. We would be honored if you attend in military attire. Luis was a proud military man who respected all who served our country. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst Sullivan Burns and Blair Funeral Home, Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at Whitehurst Sullivan Burns and Blair Funeral Home, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be offered by visiting www.whitehurstsullivan.com
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 19, 2019
