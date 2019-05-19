Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 (559)-227-4048 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Luis died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. He attended St. Alphonsus Catholic School and San Joaquin Memorial High School. In 1956, he began his career in EOD:Explosives Ordinance Disposal with the Air National Guard in Fresno, CA. Luis became an expert in his field and retired as a Master Sergeant after 38 years of service. Luis is survived by Eleanor, his devoted loving wife of 60 years; son Lou, wife Allison and their two sons, John and Alex of Salinas, CA; son Adrian (AG) of Fresno, CA and daughter Sandra and husband Dennis of Fresno, CA. He is also survived by brothers: Jose, Juan, and Victor. He is preceded in death by his parents Inocente and Consuelo Fierro and sister Consuelo Corton. We would be honored if you attend in military attire. Luis was a proud military man who respected all who served our country. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst Sullivan Burns and Blair Funeral Home, Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at Whitehurst Sullivan Burns and Blair Funeral Home, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be offered by visiting www.whitehurstsullivan.com

